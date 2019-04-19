Sri Lanka revises Easter Sunday toll to ‘about 253’

Colombo, April 25 (IANS) Sri Lanka on Thursday revised down the death toll in Easter Sunday carnage by over 100, from 359 to “about 253”, reports said.

The island nation’s Health Ministry blamed “a calculation error” for the higher figure, the BBC reported.

A group of suicide bombers, said to be nine, attacked churches and hotels in Colombo and elsewhere on Sunday, causing heavy loss of life. Many foreigners, including Indians, were among those killed.

–IANS

vd