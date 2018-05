Colombo, May 11 (IANS) A Sri Lankan court on Friday sentenced to death a Pakistani national who smuggled heroin into the island nation in 2010.

The Pakistani was accused of smuggling 8.3 kg of heroin by concealing the narcotics inside a freight container of imported potatoes, reports Xinhua news agency.

Following a long trial, the sentence was announced by Colombo High Court Judge Amal Ranaraja.

–IANS

ksk/mr