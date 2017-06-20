Sri Lanka warns of dengue epidemic

Colombo, June 20 (IANS) Sri Lankan health authorities on Tuesday warned that the country was facing a dengue epidemic with over 63,000 people affected by the virus and at least 200 patients dead.

Health workers at the Ministry of Health’s Epidemiology Unit said there was a tremendous rise in the Type 2 virus and urgent preventive and curative measures were ongoing to prevent it from spreading further, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Mosquito breeding places are abundant throughout the country. With 63,987 patients reported in the first six months of this year alone, what we are facing is an epidemic,” the workers said.

“This situation warrants regular removal of possible mosquito breeding sites from the environment. It is also important to seek medical attention in the event of fever by day three of the illness.”

Last year a total of 54,727 dengue patients and 78 deaths were reported throughout the island nation.

So far this year, the most number of cases have been reported from the Western Province, with 27,272 patients.

Colombo district recorded the highest number with 14,189 patients while Gampaha district recorded the second highest number with 9,370 patients.

Trincomalee district recorded a total of 4,318 dengue patients.

–IANS

