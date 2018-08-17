Sri Lankan President congratulates Imran Khan

Colombo, Aug 18 (IANS) Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday congratulated Imran Khan, who was sworn in as Pakistan’s new Prime Minister in Islamabad.

In a message, Sirisena said he was confident that Khan’s leadership would help steer Pakistan towards peace, prosperity and sustainability, as relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan grow further, Xinhua news agency reported.

Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, secured victory in the July 25 general election and will now form a new central government.

–IANS

