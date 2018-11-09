Sri Lankan President dissolves parliament amid political row

Colombo, Nov 9 (IANS) Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved Parliament late on Friday amid a political crisis that erupted in the island nation since October 26, local media reported.

Sirisena signed a special gazette notification, dissolving the Parliament from Saturday , Xinhua quoting a report said.

The island nation has been facing a political turmoil since October 26, when President Sirisena dissolved his cabinet and sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appointed former president Mahinda Rajapakse to the post.

Wickremesinghe, who called his sudden dismissal illegal, has urged Parliament to convene immediately to prove his majority in the 225-member unicameral chamber.

President Sirisena suspended Parliament till November 14.

