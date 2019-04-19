Sri Lankan warship docks in Manila for goodwill visit

Colombo, April 25 (IANS) A Sri Lankan warship docked in Manila on Thursday for a four-day goodwill visit, the first since the two countries established diplomatic relations nearly 60 years ago.

A contingent of the Philippine Navy welcomed the ship at the Pier 15 at the South Harbour in Manila, reports Xinhua news agency.

“This is the first time that a Sri Lankan Navy ship will be visiting the country and it’s an opportunity to bestow upon them the warm welcome that Filipinos are known for,” Philippine Navy spokesman Capt. Jonathan Zata said.

He added the visit is “a prime opportunity to foster closer ties between both navies to better address common maritime challenges”.

The Philippines and Sri Lanka forged a diplomatic relation in 1961 and have been pursuing military-to-military activities since then.

Zata said the port visit will further boost the relations of the two countries.

–IANS

ksk