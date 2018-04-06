Sridevi’s role in NTR Biopic replaced by Deepika Padukone

Bollywood industry’s Indian cinema’s first female superstar, Sridevi not only proved her acting mettle in Bollywood but tasted huge success in regional cinema as well. Meanwhile her death not only shocked the nation but also created a void which can never be filled.

As per report a film on Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka NTR will have a part featuring Sridevi and none other than Deepika Padukone’s name is doing the rounds for playing the legendary actress in it.

According to sources a biopic based on the life of the south superstar and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao was announced at the Ramakrishna Studios, Hyderabad. Further the iconic actor and NTR’s son Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen stepping into his father’s shoes and play him on-screen.

Presently as per report the latest rumor Deepika Padukone will be seen playing late actress Sridevi in the film. Previously NTR and Sridevi delivered several super hit films together such as ‘Vetagadu’, ‘Kondaveeti Simham’ and ‘Bobbili Puli’. Accordingly there will be a small part in the film which will showcase Sridevi in it and for that Deepika has been approached. Keep watching for more updates.