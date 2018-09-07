Srikanth, Sindhu retain spots in top-10 of BWF rankings

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Ace shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and P.V. Sindhu are the only Indians in the top-10 of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) singles rankings, released on Thursday.

Srikanth, who suffered a shocking defeat in the recently-concluded Asian Games 2018, maintained his eighth spot in the men’s singles rankings with 63,835 points.

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen topped the chart with 83,754 points, while China’s Shi Yuqi and Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei sit at the second and third place, respectively.

In women’s singles, Asian Games silver medallist Sindhu also maintained her third spot carrying 85,414 points.

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying, who had defeated Sindhu in the Asian Games finals, holds the top spot with 98,317 points and is followed by Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi (87,743 points).

Another Indian Saina Nehwal, who had made to the quarters of the Asiad, is placed 10th with 58,014 points.

Meanwhile, no other Indian pair were listed in the top 10 of the mixed doubles, women’s doubles or men’s doubles charts.

–IANS

