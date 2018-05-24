SriLankan Airlines flight hits runway lights at Cochin, passengers safe

New Delhi/Cochin, May 27 (IANS) SriLankan Airlines on Sunday said that all 228 passengers on board its flight UL 167 were safe after the aircraft, while landing at Cochin airport. “veered toward the runway edge and caused damage to some ground lights”.

According to the airline, the flight en route from Colombo to Cochin landed during an intense rain shower caused by the onset of the monsoon at 3.30 p.m. on Sunday.

“Due to the ambient conditions, strong winds and heavy rain, the aircraft veered toward the runway edge and caused damage to some ground lights,” the airline said in a statement.

“The flight landed safely with no injuries to passengers or crew… There was minor damage to two lights on the runway.”

The flight was ferrying a total 228 passengers and 12 crew members.

