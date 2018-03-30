Srinagar-Leh highway opens for traffic

Srinagar, April 6 (IANS) After remaining closed for four months, Srinagar-Leh highway connecting the Ladakh region with the rest of the country was formally thrown open for traffic on both carriageways on Friday.

The over 422 km Srinagar-Leh Highway was thrown open by Lt. Gen A.K. Bhatt, General Officer Commanding of Army’s 15 Corps.

The highway passes through the Zojila Pass which is situated at an altitude of 3,528 metres above the sea level.

