Srinagar Mayor vs Kashmir DC over COVID-19 (Ld)

Srinagar, March 11 (IANS) The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the Divisional Administration of Kashmir on Wednesday locked horns over the preventive measures to be adopted for fighting the coronavirus threat. And, the fallout of this was utter confusion in the city as the Srinagar Mayor said the educational institutions and other places falling in the jurisdiction of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) will close, but the Divisional Commissioner said no such orders were passed.

The J&K administration, Kashmir on Wednesday said that the educational institutions and other offices across Srinagar will function normally. The statement comes after Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattoo through his official twitter handle said that all educational institutions, public clubs, sports clubs and other places will remain closed for the public falling within the SMC limits.

“These decisions have been taken under Section 285 of the J&K Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 — “Special measures in case of outbreak of dangerous or epidemic disease (or threatened by an outbreak”.

“The resolution has been passed unanimously. There is no scope for confusion,”said the Mayor’s order.

But denying any such direction, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan told IANS that no such order had been issued by the administration.

“All the educational institutions and other places will function normally.”

He said the Mayor can give an advice to the government which can be looked into, however, no such order has been passed.

“People need not to panic, everything will function normally in Kashmir,” Khan said.

Whether the SMC is able to enforce its decision or not, the fact remains that the Divisional Administration had taken the SMC head on with regard to the preventive measures necessary for fighting the threat of the dreaded virus.

–IANS

zi-sq/dpb