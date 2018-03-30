Srinagar restrictions continue after extension of separatist-shutdown

Srinagar, April 3 (IANS) Restrictions continued in parts of Srinagar and some other places in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday after separatists extended their protest shutdown against the killings of four civilians in Shopian district on Sunday.

Restrictions will remain in force in seven police station areas of the city and other sensitive areas in south Kashmir to maintain law and order, the police said.

Heavy contingents of police and the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed.

Shops, public transport, businesses and educational institutions remained closed in the valley for the second consecutive day.

Senior separatist leaders, Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq have bee n placed under house arrest while Muhammad Yasin Malik has been shifted to the Srinagar Central Jail.

All exams scheduled for Tuesdayhave been postponed by the Kashmir University.

Train services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns have also been.

Meanwhile, tension was high in north Kashmir’s Ganderbal district after a 23-year old youth was admitted to a Srinagar hospital with pellet injuries in his head.

The condition of the youth has been described as critical by attending doctors who said he has been put on life support system.

On Monday, authorities denied any firearm injury to the youth saying that he had hurt himself while being chased by the police in Kangan town on the Srinagar-Leh Highway.

–IANS

sq/ksk