Srinagar to see restrictions during Modi’s visit

Srinagar, May 18 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said restrictions will be imposed in Srinagar city during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s daylong visit to the state on Saturday.

“Restrictions will remain in force tomorrow (Saturday) in areas under the jurisdiction of Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj, Safa Kadal, Nishat, Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations”, police said.

Authorities have already announced that all schools and colleges will remain closed in Srinagar. Examinations scheduled for the day too have been postponed by the University of Kashmir.

Modi will visit all the three regions of the state including Ladakh, Kashmir and Jammu.

He will attend the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebration of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche in Leh.

Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of work on the Zojila Tunnel, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

This will be India’s longest road tunnel and Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the 330 MW Kishanganga Hydropower project to the nation, at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Srinagar Ring Road.

Modi would lay the foundation stone for the Pakul Dul Power Project and the Jammu Ring Road. He will also inaugurate the Tarakote Marg and Material Ropeway of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, it said.

The Prime Minister will also attend the Convocation of the Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu. He will fly back to New Delhi in the evening.

