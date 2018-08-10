Srishti Jain to play wedding planner in show

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Srishti Jain will be seen as a wedding planner in the upcoming show “Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo”.

“The storyline is fresh and entertaining and made me say yes to the show without a second thought,” Srishti said in a statement.

“I am playing the role of Jaya who is a wedding planner. Jaya is very creative and a talkative person by nature. The show’s engaging narrative will entertain audiences across age groups,” she added.

“Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo” will soon premiere on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

nn/bg