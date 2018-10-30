SRK has outdone himself in ‘Zero’: Aamir Khan

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Superstar Aamir Khan saw the trailer of the upcoming film “Zero” and feels Shah Rukh Khan has outdone himself.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, “Zero” features SRK as a vertically challenged man. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

A special trailer screening was held on Wednesday, where Aamir was one of the guests. He took to Twitter and praised the cast and crew of the film.

“Guys, I just saw the trailer of ‘Zero’. Just one word… Outstanding! Congratulations Aanand L Rai! Katrina is fantastic! Anushka Sharma is unbelievable! SRK, you have outdone yourself! Can’t wait to to watch the film,” Aamir wrote.

Shah Rukh on Friday morning shared a photograph of himself along with Aamir and captioned it: “Hug from the Thug! Beat that!”

It will release in December.

Meanwhile, Aamir is waiting for the release of his forthcoming film “Thugs Of Hindostan”, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It will hit the screens on November 8.

–IANS

dc/rb/vm