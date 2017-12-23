SRK scores 32 mn Twitter followers

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan’s social media on Twitter has extended to 32 million.

Shah Rukh on Tuesday tweeted: “Naye saal ki sabko shubh kamnayein. Sab raho khush aur aabaad aur 32 million ke liye bahut bahut dhanyawaad. Waah Hindi main likha toh kuch kavi sa hogaya. (Good wishes to all for the New Year. Please stay happy and thank you for the 32 million. Written in Hindi, so became like a poet.)”

The 52-year-old superstar, who has a following of 32.2 million, is right behind megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has a Twitter following of 32.4 million. Shah Rukh if Bollywood’s Khan with the most number of followers on Twitter — Salman has 29.9 million and Aamir has 22.6 million.

Shah Rukh is an avid user of digital platforms uses social media to update fans and followers about his life and projects. On the first day of the New Year on Monday, he unveiled the title and teaser of his upcoming film with Aanand L Rai.

In the film titled “Zero”, Shah Rukh will be seen playing a dwarf. It also stars actresses Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

“Zero” is slated to hit the screens on December 21.

–IANS

dc/rb/vm