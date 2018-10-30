SSB chief Deswal appointed ITBP DG

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) chief S.S. Deswal was on Wednesday appointed the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), a paramilitary force mandated to guard the 3,488-km Sino-Indian border.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet issued the order giving Deswal, a 1984-batch Haryana cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, the responsibility till his superannuation on August 31, 2021 or until further orders, said a Ministry of Personnel order.

Deswal’s appointment comes after incumbent ITBP chief R.K. Pachnanda, a 1983-batch West Bengal cadre IPS officer, retired on Wednesday.

Deswal took over as head of SSB only last month after moving from the Border Security Force where he was a Special Director General.

–IANS

