SSB chief Deswal named ITBP DG, to continue in previous charge

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) chief S.S. Deswal was on Wednesday appointed Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), a para-military force mandated to guard the 3,488-km Sino-Indian border. He will also hold the additional charge of SSB Director General till further orders.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet issued the order giving Deswal, a 1984-batch Haryana cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, the responsibility till his superannuation on August 31, 2021 or until further orders, said a Ministry of Personnel order.

Deswal’s appointment comes after incumbent ITBP chief R.K. Pachnanda, a 1983-batch West Bengal cadre IPS officer, retired on Wednesday.

Deswal took over as the head of SSB only last month after moving from the Border Security Force where he was a Special Director General.

“Deswal would hold the additional charge of the SSB Director General till the appointment and joining of the successor or till further orders, whichever is earlier,” the Ministry order added.

–IANS

