SSB chief Misra appointed BSF DG

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) chief Rajni Kant Misra was on Thursday appointed the new Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) and BSF Special Director General S.S. Deswal as the SSB Director General.

Misra will replace the 1982-batch Rajasthan cadre IPS officer K.K. Sharma, who is set to retire on September 30.

The SSB is mandated to guard the India-Bhutan and India-Nepal borders whereas the BSF is mandated to guard the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders and also entrusted with the responsibility of internal security to counter left wing extremism.

Misra, a 1984-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer, has been appointed “up to his superannuation on August 31, 2019, or until further orders, whichever is earlier”, said a Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions order issued on Wednesday.

The appointment of Deswal, a 1984-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, will be “up to his superannuation on August 31, 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier”.

The Ministry said that the Cabinet Committee on Appointments approved both the appointments on the basis of a proposal by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

–IANS

rak/tsb/bg