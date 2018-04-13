St. Xaviers University to start MBA programme, Law School

Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) The city-based St. Xavier’s University will start an MBA course from the coming 2018-19 academic year at its New Town (Rajarhat) campus, its Vice Chancellor Father J Felix Raj said here on Thursday.

The MBA programme will roll out in the Xavier Business School under the university.

“The University has got approval from All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) to begin MBA. programme and is going to start the MBA. Course from the coming academic year 2018-19 in the Xavier Business School (XBS) at its New Town (Rajarhat) campus,” Felix Raj told media persons.

He said the MBA programme will be a two-year full time residential course, offering specialisations in marketing, finance, human resources and systems & operations.

“The permission has been obtained for two sections with 60 students in each,” Felix Raj said.

The university has already finalised the curriculum and syllabus and started the admission process of the students through national and international level admission tests like XAT, CAT, GMAT and others.

As a part of the university’s Vision 2025, a full-fledged Law School will also be set up, he said.

