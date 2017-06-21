Stabbing at US airport is an act of terror: FBI

Washington, June 22 (IANS) The Federal Bureau of Investigation has said it is probing a stabbing of a police officer at a US airport as an “act of terror”. The suspect is in custody.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at the Michigan airport. The suspect was identified as a Canadian resident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fifty-year-old Amor Ftouhi, who carried out the “lone-wolf” attack had entered the US on June 16, FBI special investigator David Gelios told the media.

According to Gelios, Ftouhi yelled “Allahu Akbar,” or “Allah is the greatest,” before he attacked Officer Jeff Neville with a 30 cm knife at the Bishop International Airport in Flint.

Neville’s condition was reported to be “satisfactory” after surgery.

The FBI said the suspect was in custody and was being questioned. The probe will progress with the help of their Canadian counterparts, it added.

Amor Ftouhi had arrived at the airport on Wednesday morning. He spent some time on the first floor. Then he went to a restaurant on the second floor. Emerging from a restroom later, Ftouhi pulled out the knife and starting stabbing Neville in the neck, the FBI said.

Ftouhi also said something like “you have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan” and “we are all going to die,” according to initial accounts from eye witnesses.

–IANS

in/