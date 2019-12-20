Stag netting a goal amuses Twitterati

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) A 12-second video clip of a deer pushing a football with its horns and prancing around after netting it across the goal wowed Twitterati on Thursday.

An IFS officer posted the clip along with the comment: “Always be happy in achieving your goal, even if there was no opponent in front.” The clip got 4.2K views, 145 retweets and 602 likes.

One user replied: “Yes, winning a hurdle or achieving the goals leads a man to rejoice…”

“Which animal is that,” asked a curious Twitter user.

“Congrats, my dearest fawn… but sorry to see your malpractice,” said one user.

“That’s awesome,” read one post.

“Hahaha, I loved the celebration,” said a Twitter user.

“Hilarious!!!! Wonderful!!! So even those animals we don’t usually consider very intelligent are seeing & learning,” commented a user.

“More happier than finding a mate,” remarked another user.

–IANS

