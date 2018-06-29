Stage is my home: Rytasha Rathore

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actress Rytasha Rathore, popular for starring in the TV show “Badho Bahu”, loves doing theatre and considers the stage to be her home.

“Theatre is live. It’s a room full of people who are there to experience storytelling live. It’s amazing. The stage is my home. It’s where I began acting, where I learnt. So for me, it’s always great to get back on stage,” Rytasha, who started doing theatre over a decade ago, told IANS.

“I haven’t performed since March so, I’m really excited to be finally back on stage. That too at Prithvi theatre which is my absolute favourite venue on earth,” she added.

She will be part of the play “07/07/07”, which will be staged this weekend here.

“It’s based on the story of an Iranian girl named Reyhaneh Jabbari, who was sexually assaulted at the age of 19, after which she stabbed the man in self-defense for which she was sentenced to jail for seven years and subsequently hanged.

“While in jail she wrote a bunch of letters to her mother, which were then released on the internet after her death which our team came across, and decided to then create a play on her story.

“We sat and built an entire structure of a play just based on those letters, and rehearsed for a good six months for the same,” she said.

–IANS

nn/vm