Stakeholder states’ views sought on Gujarat’s Narmada water demand

Gandhinagar, April 11 (IANS) The Narmada Control Authority (NCA) has sought the opinion of all the stakeholder states on the Gujarat government’s demand to release around 1,500 cubic feet water per second (cusec) on a regular basis.

The move comes amid refusal of the Madhya Pradesh government to part with more than 600 cusec — the quantity currently being released to Gujarat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat, led by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, has asked the NCA for more water from the Narmada downstream than the current outflow.

The state government apprehends that the water currently being released from the river could damage the coastal and marine environment.

The Narmada river stretch in Bharuch has already gone dry — a phenomenon noticed over the last two years — due to the meagre water being released from the dam.

Talking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said: “We have asked the NCA to look into our request for the release of more Narmada water…and we need it on permanent basis.

“Looking at the environment impact it will have on the coastal and marine biodiversity, it is necessary that more water be released. We have asked the NCA for around 1,500 cusec to be released downstream instead of the current 600 cusec.”

According to Patel, the environmental sub-group under the NCA will decide on the state’s demand.

“The environmental sub-group comprises members from all the stakeholders states like Maharashtra and Rajasthan, apart from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. So, they will decide on Gujarat’s demands and arrive at a decision shortly and hopefully in the environment’s interest,” he added.

