Stalemate continues, Rajya Sabha witnesses several adjournments

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha witnessed seveal adjournments on Wednesday amid ongoing protests by the Telugu Desam Party, AIADMK, Congress and other opposition parties on different issues.

Amid vociferous protests by the opposition, the upper house of Parliament was adjourned till 3.15 p.m. Earlier, adjournments were ordered till 2 p.m., and again till 2.45 p.m.

Soon after the house met after the first adjournment at 2 p.m., Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien urged members to maintain order. Seeking cooperation from the opposition, he allowed Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to raise his concerns.

Azad blamed the government for the house disruptions and said it was running awy from discussions on various issues, including the demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh, Cauvery water distribution between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, CBSE paper leak and the bank fraud.

“An impression is being created outside that the opposition parties are not allowing the house to function. But it is ruling party (BJP) that is running away from discussion. The entire opposition is for the passage of pending bills. We also want these bills get passed but we are also mandated to raise the issues concerning millions of people,” the senior Congress leader said.

“I am sorry to say, but it is the treasury benches that are not allowing the house to function. See who is disrupting the proceedings. Let the country see,” he said amid noise created by the treasury benches.

As Azad was speaking, the TDP and AIADMK members rushed towards the Chairman’s podium while shouting slogans and holding placards.

As the din continued, Kurien adjourned the House till 2.45 p.m. after allowing Minister of State Jitendra Singh to move a bill to amend the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

When the House reassembled, Tiruchi Siva, who was presiding, immediately adjourned the House till 3.15 p.m.

Earlier, when the House met for the day, the newly elected members from Rajasthan, Odisha, Karnataka, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh took oath of office.

Soon after, members from the TDP, AIADMK, Congress and others trooped near the Chairman’s podium while shouting slogans such as ‘Save Andhra Pradesh’, ‘Narendra Modi Dalit Virodhi’ and ‘We demand Cauvery board’.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu urged the agitated members to raise their issues after laying the papers on the table but his appeal went in vein.

The Congress members were protesting over a Supreme Court order that diluted provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. They accused the government of being “anti-Dalit”.

The AIADMK and DMK members sought the immediate constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board for division of the river water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Members of the TDP held placards to demand special status for Andhra Pradesh.

As the opposition continued with noisy protests, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel hit out at the Congress for labelling the Modi government as “anti-Dalits”.

“Let’s have a discussion in the house as to who is anti-Dalits. You ruled the country for so long and deprived the Dalits of their basic needs. We brought many Acts in favour of the Dalits. You did not even give the Bharat Ratna to Bhimrao Ambedkar,” Goel said.

Naidu expressed anguish over the behaviour of protesting members and appealed to them to maintain order so that important bills could be passed by the upper house.

“A number of bills are pending… people want development and legislation. It (protests) is not going to add anything. I am ready to allow you to discuss every issue. It is unfortunate that the Chair is allowing a discussion but the members are not ready. You are testing the people’s patience. The country is watching you. You are murdering democracy,” he said.

As the chaos continued, Naidu adjourned the proceedings till 2 p.m.

