Stalin demands CBI probe into TANGEDCO coal imports

Chennai, Aug 15 (IANS) DMK Working President M.K. Stalin on Wednesday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into a Rs 6,000 crore scam in coal imports by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO).

In a statement issued here, Stalin said a CBI probe should be ordered immediately into the Rs 6,000 crore scam in coal imports by TANGEDCO.

He said the party would approach the court if a CBI probe is not sought by the state government.

Stalin alleged TANGEDCO had imported inferior quality coal at higher prices showing the coal as superior quality, resulting in a scam of Rs 6,000 crore.

He said the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its 2016-17 report has stated irregularities in the import of coal by TANGEDCO between 2012-2016.

–IANS

