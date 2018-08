Chennai, Aug 28 (IANS) M.K.Stalin on Tuesday was elected as the DMK President unopposed at the party’s General Council meeting held here.

Stalin becomes the second President of one of the oldest political party in the country, a post held by his late father and five times Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi for 49 years.

The election was necessitated as Karunanidhi died here on August 7, 2018.

–IANS

