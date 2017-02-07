Stalin seeks action against those who threatened Panneerselvam

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) DMK Working President M.K.Stalin on Tuesday said action should be taken against those who had threatened former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam to resign.

Reacting to Panneerselvam’s statement that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister, Stalin said the governance in the state was in a bad shape and the Governor should take steps to set it right.

“There is no government in Tamil Nadu today,” Stalin said.

He said DMK has been supporting the Panneerselvam’s government on issues that are related to Tamil Nadu like Jallikattu and Cauvery river water dispute with Karnataka.

Stalin said everything in this AIADMK government was mysterious.

Reacting to the “Paneer Bomb” delivered by Panneerselvam at the Marina beach here Nanjil Sampath spokesperson of AIADMK said there was DMK’s conspiracy at the back.

Meanwhile, sections of AIADMK partymen, who were against General Secretary V.K.Sasikala, welcomed Panneerselvam’s decision.

“The Governor should not rush to swear in Sasikala as the state Chief Minister,” former AIADMK MP K.C.Palaniswamy told IANS.

