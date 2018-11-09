Stan Lee believed comics are here to stay – with some help from smartphones

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) He might be gone, but the world he created with strokes of his imagination will live on forever. Stan Lee believed his universe of superheroes and super villains will keep on entertaining people around the globe, making his legacy eternal.

In a rare interview to Indian media back in 2016, Stan Lee had opened up about changing with time, his fascination with Indian culture and the urge to keep on creating new characters.

“I think there will always be people who prefer to read traditional comic books over watching the films,” Stan Lee had told IANS over email when asked about films having an edge over comic books among today’s youth.

A legend in the comic book world who helped usher in a new era of superhero storytelling, Stan Lee died at the age of 95 on Monday in Los Angeles — making it hard for people to take in the sad news and pause to acknowledge his extraordinary contribution to the entertainment world.

He was best known for co-creating Marvel’s beloved superheroes like Spider-Man, The X-Men, The Fantastic Four, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Daredevil, Black Panther and Doctor Strange.

Despite focussing on creating a fantastical world, Lee was always ahead of the times, rooted in reality and accepting of change — which showed in his work and in his opinions.

“It’s wonderful to see so many options out there with new digital platforms that can let anyone read comics or watch these characters anytime.

“Whether a person is young or old, comics can appeal to anyone. People who love comics will continue to read them, despite how popular the movie adaptations have become,” added the icon, who is credited for bringing a sense of reality in the lives of superheroes with a complex emotional storyline.

He went on to say, “Smartphones have been a great advancement for the comic book industry. It allows people to be able to access comics instantly and at all times. I think these types of improvements in technology are going to do big things for the comic book world.”

Born as Stanley Lieber, Stan Lee started his career in 1939 as an office boy at Timely Comics, a company which would later took the form of Marvel. He soon began writing, and worked as a writer, editor and occasional illustrator.

He picked up the pseudonym of “Stan Lee” with his comic book debut “Captain America Foils the Traitor’s Revenge”, and later made it his legal name. There was no looking back.

“I love my work and I feel very fortunate to do what I do,” he said.

Stan Lee also worked as an editor, publisher, media producer, television host, actor and former president and chairman of Marvel Comics.

In 2001, Stan Lee, along with Gill Champion and Arthur Lieberman, formed POW! (Purveyors of Wonder) Entertainment to develop film, television and video game properties.

And as Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of POW! Entertainment, Lee created several new characters and stories. And also became known for his cameo appearances in Marvel films.

“I’m open to any type of cameo (in Bollywood superhero film as well). I like trying different things that I’ve never done before… And I plan to keep creating characters with my company POW! Entertainment,” he said in the IANS interview.

He also expressed his fascination with India, and how he got to understand the culture while making Indian superhero Chakra.

“I’ve always been intrigued by Indian culture. It’s so philosophical and rich in tradition. This is the first superhero I am creating specifically for the Indian market, so this is a new and exciting experience for me,” he said, adding that it is great to show diversity and the “world would be ready for a Bollywood superhero”.

(Sugandha Rawal can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

sug/rb/sac