Stanza Living starts operations in 7 more cities

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Student housing company Stanza Living on Friday said it has begun operations in Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Indore, Pune, Baroda and Dehradun.

So far the company had operations in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

“With this, the company has reached a national inventory of 22,000 beds across ten cities, growing more than 150x in 24 months. The company has also clocked Rs 20 crore revenue in FY18-19,” the company said in a statement.

“The company operates a full-stack model, ensuring end-to-end management of all student residences under its operations. Focused on smart-living, the company also provides students the Stanza Resident App, which has been designed to get a pulse of student needs, provide a responsive feedback management system and enable overall ease of communication.”

Since its inception in 2017, Stanza Living has raised nearly $17 million from investors. Stanza Living is backed by marquee global investors like Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners, Matrix Partners and Alteria Capital.

