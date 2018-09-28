Star Sports to telecast India’s AFC U-16 quarter-final tie vs South Korea

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Star Sports, a network of Indian sports channels, will live telecast the AFC U-16 championship quarter-final match between South Korea and India on Monday, it was announced on Sunday.

The match kicks-off at the Petaling Jaya Stadium in Malaysia.

“As part of our commitment to bring you the best of Indian Football, you’ll be glad to know that we have received telecast approval from AFC! The #ADCU16 QF match between India and the Korea Republic will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 2/2HD on Oct 1 from 6PM onwards,” the network tweeted.

India qualified for the quarter-finals by virtue of finishing second from Group C while South Korea who scored 12 goals without conceding any topped Group D.

A win in the match will earn India a ticket to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2019.

