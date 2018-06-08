‘Star Trek’ actor Steuer committed suicide

Los Angeles, June 12 (IANS) Actor Jon Paul Steuers cause of death has been ruled as suicide.

Steuer, who began his career as a child actor on Little Giants and Star Trek, died on January 1. He was 33.

According to a report by publication The Blast, Steuer died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The Portland Police Bureau’s spokesman Chris Burley said they suspected no foul play in Steuer’s death, reports people.com.

Steuer’s death was announced by his band, P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S., on Facebook in January.

Steuer played the son of Worf in a 1990 episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation”. He also appeared in By Dawn’s Early Light opposite James Earl Jones that year.

