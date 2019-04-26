‘Star wars’ in Rajasthan as campaigning ends

Jaipur, April 27 (IANS) Saturday turned into ‘star war day’ in Rajasthan with many Bollywood stars campaigning for candidates of different parties. Saturday was the last day of campaigning in the state.

The campaigning stopped here from 6 p.m. on Saturday as the voting for 13 seats will take place on April 29 from 7 am to 6 pm. The remaining 12 seats will be voting on May 6.

Sunny Deol, who joined BJP recently, held his first roadshow in Barmer to support BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary. A huge crowd was seen in his roadshow.

Deol also raised slogans from his Bollywood flick ‘Gadar’ saying, “Hindustan Zindabad Tha, Hindustan Zindabad Hai, Hindustan Zindabad Rahega.”

Veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh is the Congress candidate for the Barmer constituency who is contesting against Kailash Chaudhary.

Deol then went to Ajmer to support BJP candidate Bhagirath Chaudhary who is representing Ajmer parliamentary constituency.

In a large roadshow which lasted for around two hours in Ajmer, Deol appealed to people to vote for BJP.

Polling for Ajmer and Barmer seat is scheduled on April 29.

Soon after Deol’s roadshow, Bollywood star Govinda also visited here to campaign for Congress’ candidate Riju Jhunjhunwala.

Many people were seen clicking pictures and taking selfies with the stars.

Other Bollywood star who visited here to campaign for Jhunjhunwala was Sneha Ullal.

The 13 seats to go for polling in first phase here are Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittaurgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

