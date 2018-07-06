Stars in short films help in getting more views: Kapil Verma

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) From Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Radhika Apte, Tisca Chopra, Shefali Shah, Kumud Mishra and Taaapse Pannu — actors are taking a keen interest in being a part of short films. The involvement of well-known names give short films greater mileage, says Kapil Verma, director of “Nitishastra”.

The film was feted at the Streaming Awards, a people’s choice award show for the live streaming community, last month.

“Stars in short films do help in getting more views which eventually works for the producers,” Verma told IANS here.

“But there are many digital portals that are willing to produce or pre-commission short films even if no stars are involved. They are usually looking for good content scripts,” he added.

“Nitishastra”, produced by Large Short Films, released on YouTube, fetching more than 1.7 Million views. Verma got the Best Director Award at Streaming Awards, a property of The Digital Hash.

The rape-revenge short film shot in Delhi is a moving tale of a young, independent woman who must choose between her family and ‘dharma’ to bring justice to a girl.

“The fact is that for any new filmmaker, telling a story in the form of a short film is interesting, but getting a producer is tough. However, I think the amount of appreciation it is getting from the mainstream, is a positive sign.”

“I think it is thanks to digital platforms that short films are getting great exposure and young filmmakers are earning a certain amount of confidence from that. Mainstream filmmakers of Bollywood are also making and supporting short films,” he added.

–IANS

