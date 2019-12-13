Startups gear up to showcase green tech in Auto Expo 2020

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Even as the slowdown continues to hit the auto industry hard, it has not diminished the aspiration of the startups focusing on this sector as more than 15 firms gear up to showcase their technology solutions at the biennial Auto Expo 2020.

According to industry insiders, more than 15 startups will showcase their technology products focused on green mobility and services connected to the automobile industry.

The participation of startups in mega industry event assumes significance as the sector has been battered by declining sales on account of high Goods and Services Tax (GST), farm distress, stagnant wages and liquidity constraints.

Consequently, companies had to reduce production, while dealers implemented inventory correction measures.

The show will feature new range of BS VI compliant products by manufacturers.

Besides the new entrants, Volkswagen, Skoda, Force Motors will make a return to the 2020 edition of the motor show, whereas FAW Haima, Great Wall, MG Motors and others will make their debut.

Recently, some manufacturers were reported to have pulled out of the show due to several reasons, including the slowdown and the absence of new models to showcase at the event.

Additionally, lithium-ion battery and charger manufacturers, along with tyre companies have will also be present in the next edition.

The 15th edition of the Auto Expo — The Motor Show 2020 — will be held at the India Expo Mart located in Greater Noida.

