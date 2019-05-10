State police, QRT to maintain law and order in Bengal: EC

Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) Law and order in the final phase polls in West Bengal on Sunday will be maintained by the Quick Response Teams (QRT) and the state police, Special Observer Ajay V. Nayak said on Thursday.

“We have made all the arrangements. This time, there will be 100 per cent CAPF (central armed paramilitary force) coverage and the law and order has to be maintained in the police district locations with the help of the QRTs and the state police,” he told reporters.

Nayak, a former Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said that he, along with Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey, held a detailed review of the arrangements and have met all other observers, district officials, police commissioners and a team of central forces.

Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata South, and Kolkata North will vote on May 19. The votes will be counted on May 23.

–IANS

bnd/ssp/vd