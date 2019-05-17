State seems unwilling to solve Bhatpara ‘disruption’: Bengal BJPe

Kolkata, May 21 (IANS) The West Bengal administration seems to be “unwilling” to resolve the violence in the state’s Bhatpara Assembly constituency ever since the bypolls, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said on Tuesday.

The by-election was caused by Trinamool MLA Arjun Singh resigned after defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party two months ago.

“The violence has been taking place in front of senior police officers. So I feel the administration is unwilling to stop the problem. Ahead of their defeat in the elections, the state government is creating such an atmosphere and is trying to portray that only they can maintain peace here,” Ghosh told reporters after meeting Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.

He said they have requested the Governor to inform the Election Commission and the Union Home Ministry about the state’s situation, apprehending more rounds of violence after vote counting on May 23.

“There is information that violence can erupt after the counting day. There is a plan to create disturbances on the counting day, that too inside the counting centres,” he alleged.

According to him, if the Trinamool Congress loses more seats, there is a high chance of disruptions on roads and there can be blockades.

The state BJP chief requested the common man to resist the disturbances. “If their (Trinamool’s) miscreants come out on the roads, our workers will not remain silent, as we know how to resist,” Ghosh said.

Asked about the central forces, he said: “Their duty was to monitor the voting process and it was somewhat successfully done. But it is the state police’s duty to oversee rest of the law and order.”

He said that not just Kankinara, but areas in Diamond Harbour and Nodakhali had also witnessed violence during the final phase and people couldn’t vote due to threats. “We will remain active and keep informing the EC till peace is restored here. It is unfortunate that the democracy that the entire country takes pride in, is being attacked repeatedly in Bengal,” Ghosh added.

