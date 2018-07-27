States should follow Assam on NRC: Rajasthan Minister

Jaipur, July 31 (IANS) Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria on Tuesday said that states across the country should consider following Assam, which published the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC), to weed out illegal migrants.

“In the wake of large number of migrants entering India, different Indian states should consider following Assam,” Kataria said on the sidelines of a press conference here at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters.

The first complete draft of the NRC , comprising names of 2,89,83,677 people of Assam, was published on Monday and 40,07,707 have been left out as they failed to prove their citizenship.

The NRC can help identify traitors and they can be sent back to their countries, Kataria said.

“While Pakistani migrants come with documents, and there is enough border security to check their immigration, there is no such process to check Bangladeshi migrants,” he added.

“There are many Bangladeshi migrants in Rajasthan, too, who are sent back every year. It’s a sorry state of affair that we don’t have any strict law to tackle the situation,” Kataria added.

–IANS

