Station Master commits suicide before train

Ranchi, June 6 (IANS) A Station Master committed suicide by jumping before a running train in Jharkhand’s Simdega district on Wednesday, police said.

The body of Satish Bhagat was found on the tracks at the Bano railway station where he was posted. Police suspect he committed suicide early in the day when a goods train passed the station.

He is survived by wife and two daughter who live in Ranchi.

Police are, however, investigating both the suicide and murder angles, an officer said.

