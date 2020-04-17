Staying home during lockdown, best option for liquor mafia

Jaipur, April 17 (IANS) If fresh figures are to be believed, the liquor smugglers in Rajasthan are actually staying home during the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Additional Director General, B.L. Soni said: “Liquor seizure during lockdown from March 25 till April 16 have only 948 cases in the state.” There were 2,077 cases registered last year in the same corresponding period. The average case per day is 41.21 this year against 90.31 last year, Soni told IANS.

The district which registered the highest liquor seizure during this period is Sriganganagar where a total of 110 cases have been registered during lockdown, he informed. In fact, Sriganganagar has been a lucky district as it has not registered a single COVID-19 case when 25 out of 33 districts in the state have reported the pandemic.

Soni further said that the district with the lowest seizure during this period is Jaipur North which has registered only two cases.

Jaipur, the state capital, remains on top of the corona case list with 491 COVID-19 cases out of 1,169, said additional chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh. Many parts of this district are reeling under curfew and are sealed during this period.

Police officials said that tipplers in the state have been facing tough time. They have been asking the liquor suppliers to supply their favourite brand. The suppliers who have gone out to supply them their order are being caught following tip offs, they said.

