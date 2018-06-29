Stellar’s flagship photo recovery software now in India

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Data recovery solutions provider Stellar on Tuesday brought the 8th version of its flagship “Stellar Phoenix Photo Recovery” to India.

This is the world’s first software utility that is capable of both “recovery and repair” of all lost videos, JPEGs and photographs.

The new version of the software provides support for more than 60 different file types, including the common file types such as JPEG, TIFF, BMP, GIF, PNG, PSD, INDD, PSP, PCT and JP2.

“Earlier if a negative was damaged, there was no possible way to bring that photo back; it was lost forever. Today, lost pictures, videos and the most precious moments can be retrieved,” Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar Data Recovery, said in a statement.

The software works with all major camera, drones, PCs, memory cards and USB Flash Drives.

“The new software Stellar Phoenix Photo Recovery ensures a complete and safe recovery of all the lost memories,” Chandna added.

Stellar Phoenix Photo Recovery comes with a lifetime license at a starting price of Rs 2,499.

