Stephen Frears would’ve spit on my previous roles: Grant

Actor Hugh Grant, who is working with Stephen Frears in TV show "A Very English Scandal", thinks the director would have spit on his previous movie roles when they had first collaborated.

Grant, 57, and Frears, 76, have teamed up for a TV show which tells the true story of the political drama which saw British MP and Liberal Party leader Jeremy Thorpe stand trial in 1979 over accusations that he hired a hitman to kill his alleged ex-lover Norman Scott, a relationship that played out at a time when homosexuality was illegal in the UK.

Grant and Frears had earlier worked together on 2016 biographical comedy/drama “Florence Foster Jenkins”.

The actor says that before he first met Frears, he thought he would have have hated his past romantic comedy roles in films like “Notting Hill” and “Love Actually”, but everything “worked out nicely”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told BANG Showbiz: “It’s lovely really. I was always surprised with Stephen in anything, he was trendy and left to independent cinema and I was making these commercial romantic comedies which I thought he would probably spit on, which he probably does spit on, but then out of the blue he started saying, ‘Let’s do a film together,’ and we worked on ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ and it all worked out very nicely.

“We liked each other and then he said, ‘What’s this TV thing, we should take a look at it.’ He’s got very good taste in material, I always think I have excellent taste but his is even better, he’s very good at finding good projects,” he added.

Grant portrays Jeremy in the three-part mini series and stars opposite Ben Whishaw who plays his lover Norman.

