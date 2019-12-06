Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Half’ to get film adaptation

Los Angeles, Dec 12 (IANS) Stephen Kings horror novel “The Dark Half” is all set to get a movie treatment with Alex Ross Perry on board to direct the project.

King wrote the book in 1989 about a novelist whose pseudonym comes to life as a murderous twin, after his own pen name gets revealed, reports variety.com.

MGM first adapted a film version in 1993 with zombie horror icon George Romero directing and Timothy Hutton starring in the project.

Hutton portrayed the bestselling author Thad Beaumont, who also sells crime novels under the name of George Stark. When the pseudonym is exposed, the author and his wife give another author a ceremonial burial — resulting in George Stark coming alive and going on a murder spree.

The movie was a box office flop, grossing $10 million from a $15 million-budget.

Several of King’s novels have come to life on the big as well as small screen, with projects likes “Carrie”, “The Shining”, “Stand By Me”, “The Green Mile”, “The Shawshank Redemption”, Pet Sematary”, “It” and “It: Chapter 2” being the popular ones.

–IANS

sug/vnc