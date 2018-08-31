Sterling withdraws from England squad with back injury

London, Sep 4 (IANS) Forward Raheem Sterling has withdrawn from the England football squad for the forthcoming international games against Spain and Switzerland with a back injury.

The English Football Association on Monday confirmed the decision with a press statement, adding that head coach Gareth Southgate does not plan to call anyone else into his squad to replace the 23-year-old Manchester City star, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sterling is a key player for Southgate, starting six of England’s seven games at this summer’s World Cup. However, his performances generated a lot of debate with supporters saying his pace and willingness to run at rival defences was one of England’s main attacking threats, while others argued that his actions too often lacked an end product.

Sterling has scored just 2 goals in 44 senior appearances for England, a figure which contrasts sharply with the 18 league goals he scored for his club last season and the 2 he has netted in three appearances this season.

England will play Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday with the players due to report for training on Tuesday morning.

–IANS

