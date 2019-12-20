Sterlite wins Rs 1,800 crore T-Fiber project in Telangana

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Data network solutions provider Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) on Thursday said that it has won the mandate to create a high-speed rural broadband network from Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Ltd (T-Fiber).

The multi-year deal worth about Rs 1,800 crore requires STL to design, build and manage a rural broadband network across 3,000 gram panchayats in Telangana.

STL said that it will work with T-Fiber for enabling affordable and high-speed broadband connectivity to 60 lakh people in Telangana.

“The uniqueness of T-Fiber project is that it will connect every household across the rural part of the state through optical fiber and provide them high-speed internet connectivity,” K.S. Rao, CEO, Network Software and Services, STL, said in a statement.

STL was awarded the work order for about Rs 1,100 crore for phase-1 of the project, while the total project value is worth about Rs 1,800 crore.

This turnkey project, which entails managing the network for an additional seven years, has a significant operations and maintenance revenue stream, close to 30 per cent of the overall project value.

The scope includes rolling out end-to-end network connectivity by deploying 64,000 km of OFC (optical fibre cable) network, as well as deploying IP MPLS (multiprotocol label switching), a routing technique and GPON (gigabit passive optical network), a point to multipoint access to create seamless network connectivity.

