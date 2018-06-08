Steyn included in Test set-up for Sri Lanka tour

Cape Town, June 11 (IANS) South Africa’s pace spearhead Dale Steyn has been included in the national side for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting next month, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday.

Steyn sustained a heel injury during the Cape Town Test against India earlier in the year, and was then ruled out of the rest of the three-match series.

The 15-man squad, captained by Faf du Plessis, also witnessed the return of spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and uncapped player Shaun von Berg.

“It is very welcome news to have Dale back in our pack of world-class seamers,” commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) National Selection Panel (NSC) convener Linda Zondi.

“Particularly in view of the retirement of Morne Morkel. Kagiso Rabada has also made a complete recovery from the injury concerns he had at the end of the Australia Test Series.

“A key factor in our selection process was to cover all our bases and all possible conditions that we may encounter in Sri Lanka. The two additional spinners to back up Keshav Maharaj have both had excellent records in recent times in our domestic cricket. Von Berg also gives us additional batting strength in the lower order,” he added.

“Heinrich Klaasen is the other uncapped player although he has been part of our squad for some time. He provides wicketkeeping cover for Quinton de Kock and is also a contender for a specialist batting position,” Zondi said.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn , Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram Lungisani Ngidi, Vernon Philander , Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Shaun von Berg.

