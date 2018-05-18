STF arrests wanted criminal in Haryana
Gurugram, May 19 (IANS) The Haryana Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a wanted criminal who carried a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, police said on Saturday.
The arrested criminal was identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Dubhaldhan village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.
The accused was arrested with a pistol while standing at a village bus stand on Jhajjar-Kosli road.
Manoj Kumar was involved in many cases of crime including murder and attempt to murder.
