STF arrests wanted criminal in Haryana

Gurugram, May 19 (IANS) The Haryana Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a wanted criminal who carried a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, police said on Saturday.

The arrested criminal was identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Dubhaldhan village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

The accused was arrested with a pistol while standing at a village bus stand on Jhajjar-Kosli road.

Manoj Kumar was involved in many cases of crime including murder and attempt to murder.

–IANS

pradeep/nir/vm