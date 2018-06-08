Still trying to make it as an actor: Sikandar Kher

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Sikandar Kher, who is the son of veteran stars Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher, says he is still trying to make it as an actor and he is doing it all by his own.

Asked if star children have don’t have much to struggle in Bollywood, Sikandar told IANS over an e-mail interaction: “I am still trying to make it as an actor and I am doing it all on my own. My mother lives in Chandigarh and my father is working in international projects mostly, so he’s hardly here.”

The 36-year-old actor, who made his Bollywood debut with “Woodstock Villa” in 2008, says he often auditions for roles.

“Recently I auditioned (which I do very often) for a part which dealt with nepotism… I did not get it,” he added.

Sikandar currently has two films in his kitty — “Milan Talkies” and “Romeo Akbar Walter”.

–IANS

