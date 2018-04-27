Sting, Shaggy’s album was an accident

Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Singer Sting and rapper Shaggy’s album “44/876” was a “happy accident”.

“We then started working on an album which was supposed to be mine,” Sting told Hello! Magazine.

Shaggy added: “But I jumped on every song.”

Sting continued: “It’s a conversation between two people from different cultures and it is based on mutual affection and I think he joy comes off the tracks. It’s a happy accident.”

But while the two are having fun together, the “Message in a bottle” hitmaker said their partnership won’t last beyond one album and a tour, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Sting, 66, said: “This was great fun to make but we did it because we wanted to surprise people. We have done that so it wouldn’t be a surprise next time. But the tour is going to be great fun.”

Shaggy, 49, is looking forward to going out on the road with his friend but he still gets nervous about getting up on stage.

“I get professional nerves a bit. But once you are on, it is heaven, you just glide. It’s like you are in your own living room,” Shaggy said.

Sting quipped: “I just wonder what you are doing in my living room.”

–IANS

dc/nn/