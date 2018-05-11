Stoeger to leave Dortmund at season end

Berlin, May 13 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Stoeger will leave the former Bundesliga champions at the end of the 2017-2018 season, the German top division club have announced.

Stoeger announced his departure immediately after Dortmund’s 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim, reports Xinhua news agency.

“This was my last game at Dortmund’s sideline. We have already mutually agreed that a new impulse is necessary and will help the club,” Stoeger said on Saturday evening.

The 52-year-old Austrian coach took the reins in December after the BVB sacked coach Peter Bosz following a two-month winless streak in the league.

Stoeger, who signed a short-term contract until the end of the season, was in charge for overall 19 games. He reaped nine victories, six draws and four defeats.

Dortmund have not announced a successor yet. However, Nice coach Lucien Favre is said to be the favourite for the Dortmund job.

–IANS

ajb/bg